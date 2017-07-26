

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A woman in her 60s has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in the city’s east end.

It happened at around 9 p.m. at the intersection of Eglinton and Victoria Park avenues.

The 65-year-old woman sustained serious injuries and was taken to a trauma centre, Toronto Paramedic Services said.

Toronto police said the woman’s injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

The vehicle remained at the scene, police said.