Worker without vital signs after Beaches industrial accident
Emergency workers are shown at the scene of an industrial accident in the Queen Street and Woodbine Avenue area on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017. (CP24/Cristina Tenaglia)
Paul Johnston, CP24.com
Published Monday, January 16, 2017 4:36PM EST
Last Updated Monday, January 16, 2017 4:37PM EST
A male worker is currently without vital signs after an industrial accident in The Beaches, Toronto police say.
It happened in the Queen Street and Woodbine Avenue area.
According to police, the worker was found in some kind of construction machinery at the scene.
The age of the man was not immediately provided.
The Ministry of Labour has been notified.
More to come…