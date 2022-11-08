

David Friend, The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Alanis Morissette has taken to Instagram to explain her absence from a tribute performance at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony Saturday night in Los Angeles.

The Ottawa-raised “You Oughta Know” singer was expected to join Olivia Rodrigo in a duet of “You're So Vain” to honour inductee Carly Simon.

But Morissette didn't hit the stage and later posted a message to her followers hinting at an experience with the production team that kicked up memories of “an overarching anti-woman sentiment” she's experienced in the entertainment industry.

Morissette wrote that she's “sucked it up on more occasions than I can count” in order to perform for audiences over the years, but she no longer needs “to spend time in an environment that reduces women.”

She did not offer any further specifics of the behaviour that caused her to exit the show. Rodrigo went on to perform the Simon tribute solo.

Representatives for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

“I have had countless incredible experiences with production teams with all genders throughout my life. So many, and so fun,” Morissette continued in her message.

“There is nothing better than a team of diverse people coming together with one mission. I'll continue to show up in those environments with bells on.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2022.