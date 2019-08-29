

The Canadian Press





Canadian “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek says he's “on the mend” after completing treatment for pancreatic cancer.

In a new video posted on the “Jeopardy!” Facebook and YouTube pages, the Sudbury, Ont.-born TV personality says he's “gone through a lot of chemotherapy and thankfully that is now over.”

The video follows the 79-year-old around on set and behind the scenes of the hit quiz show as it prepares for its season 36 premiere on Sept. 9.

Trebek looks sprightly as he interacts with the audience and explains his excitement for the next season, and is even seen doing a few push-ups on a chair behind the scenes.

Trebek announced in a YouTube video on March 6 that he had been diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

He vowed to keep working and beat the low survival rate statistics for the disease.

“I'm on the mend and that's all I can hope for right now,” Trebek says in the new video posted Thursday.

“We have some exciting things coming up and I can't wait to share them with all of you. Let me tell you, it's going to be a good year.”