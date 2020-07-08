

Jill Lawless, The Associated Press





LONDON - Johnny Depp has denied hitting ex-wife Amber Heard in a jealous rage, dangling her tiny dog out a car window and being a Jekyll-and-Hyde monster.

He's being cross-examined for a second day by a lawyer for British tabloid The Sun.

The newspaper is defending a libel claim after calling the Hollywood star a “wife beater.”

Depp is suing The Sun's publisher, News Group Newspapers, and its executive editor, Dan Wootton, over an April 2018 article that said he had physically abused Heard.

The case opened yesterday at the High Court in London, with Depp sitting in the witness box and denying Heard's allegations that he assaulted her on multiple occasions.

The “Pirates of the Caribbean” star said Heard's “sick” claims were “totally untrue” and called his ex-wife sociopathic, narcissistic and emotionally dishonest.

Depp, 57, and Heard, 34, met on the set of the 2011 comedy “The Rum Diary” and married in Los Angeles in February of 2015.

They divorced in 2017, and now bitterly accuse one another of abuse.

The Sun's defence relies on Heard's allegations of 14 incidents of violence by Depp between 2013 and 2016, in locations including Los Angeles, Australia, Japan, the Bahamas and a chartered jet.

He denies them all and says Heard, an actress and model, attacked him with items including a drink can and a cigarette, and severed his finger by throwing a vodka bottle at him.