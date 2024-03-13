

The Canadian Press





“Saturday Night Live” is about to feel the Kenergy.

Ryan Gosling will host the long-running NBC show for a third time on April 13.

The news comes on the heels of the Canadian actor's performance of “Barbie” power ballad “I'm Just Ken” at the Oscars.

He will be accompanied by musical guest Chris Stapleton.

This will mark Gosling's first time hosting the show since 2017.

The Cornwall, Ont., native was up for a best supporting actor Oscar for his role as Ken in “Barbie,” but lost out to “Oppenheimer” star Robert Downey Jr.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 13, 2024.