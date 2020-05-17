

The Canadian Press





Actress Monique Mercure, whose performances helped elevate Quebec cinema to the international silver screen, has died at 89.

Simon Brault, director and CEO of the Canada Council for the Arts, said on social media that his friend of 30 years died Saturday night after a battle with throat cancer.

A star of screen and stage, Mercure's film credits include “Naked Lunch,” “The Red Violin” and “Conquest.”

In 1977, her performance in “J.A. Martin Photographer” earned her best actress awards at both the Cannes Film Festival and Canadian Film Awards.

News of her death sparked an outpouring of tributes on social media Sunday from friends, fellow artists and political figures.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted that Mercure “had a profound impact on generations of Canadians” and her legacy lives on.