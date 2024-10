Several lanes of Hwy. 401 have reopened in Oshawa following a serious collision.

It happened in the westbound lanes of Hwy. 401, near Stevenson Road South, early Friday.

Ontario Provincial Police said shortly after 8 a.m. that all but one of the westbound lanes were closed because of the collision.

Images from the scene showed at least two badly damaged vehicles.

There was no immediate word on injuries.

All but one lane reopened around 9 a.m.

OPP are investigating the crash.