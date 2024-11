A 13-year-old cyclist has been airlifted to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Ajax on Thursday morning.

It happened on Rossland Road West.

Police say that the victim has life-threatening injuries.

Rossland Road is currently closed in both directions between Carter Bennett Drive and Ravenscroft Road to accommodate the police investigation.

The driver involved in the collision remained on scene, police say.