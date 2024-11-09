Suspect wanted after man carjacked in Halton Hills

No one was inured after a driver in Halton Hills fell victim to a carjacking earlier this week.

The incident happened on Nov. 4 at about 5:45 p.m. on 8th Line, north of Steeles Avenue.

According to Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS), the victim was driving southbound on 8th Line in his Lexus SUV when he was cut off by the driver of a vehicle travelling behind him. The assailant then allegedly threatened the motorist and demanded that he turn over his SUV.

According to police, the suspect then stole the man’s vehicle returning north on 8th Line towards No. 5 Side Road.

They said that the victim did not sustain any physical injuries and that no weapons were used or observed.

The suspect is described as a male, about 20 years old, and wearing a face covering.

The suspect vehicle is described as a black Honda Civic sedan.

Anyone with information, including any security or dash cam video from the area between the hours of 5:30 and 6:00 p.m., is asked to contact Det. Simon Burden of HRPS’s One District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777, ext. 2416, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.