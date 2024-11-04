Suspects rear-ended Lexus in Markham and then carjacked driver at gunpoint: police

A York Regional Police car is seen in this undated photo.

Police are making a public appeal for information after a gunpoint carjacking that took place following a collision Markham on Sunday night.

Police say that the victim was travelling in the area of Warden Avenue and Major Mackenzie Drive at around 7 p.m. when he was rear-ended by a Honda driven by the suspects.

Investigators say that when the victim got out of his vehicle to check the damage he was immediately confronted by two suspects armed with firearms.

One of the suspects then stole the man’s Lexus while the other fled the scene in the Honda.

No physical injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

“The investigation is ongoing and police would like to speak to anyone with video surveillance or dashcam footage in the area at the time of the incident,” a news release issued on Monday states.

Police have not released detailed descriptions of the suspects at this point, only saying that they were males dressed in all black clothing.