Police warn public after third GTA victim allegedly sexually assaulted by same phony rideshare driver

Police in Peel Region are urging the public to not accept any unsolicited offers of transportation from those unknown to them following three recent sexual assaults involving a suspect purporting to be a rideshare driver.

The latest incident happened on Nov. 16 in Brampton.

Peel Regional Police (PRP) said a 21-year-old woman was waiting at a bus stop at Airport Road and Humberwest Parkway at around 6:45 a.m. when an unknown male offered her a ride, which she accepted.

He then drove her to the area of Countryside Drive and Airport Road where he allegedly sexually assaulted her, they said.

The suspect is described as a South Asian male with a medium complexion and approximately 20 to 25 years old with short black hair, a full, black short beard, and a medium to muscular build.

His vehicle is described as a newer model, 4-door sedan.

Investigators believe that the same suspect sexually assaulted two other women on Nov. 8, one in Brampton and the other in Vaughan.

In a post on X, Const. Richard Chin, of Peel Regional Police, urged members of the public be cautious when anyone offers them an unsolicited ride.

“Please ensure that you verify the authenticity of the driver, contact a trusted friend and let them know your estimated time of arrival at your destination, and have them contact police if they have not heard from you had an agreed upon time,” he said.

Anyone with information, including dashcam footage captured between 6:40 and 8:30 a.m. from the aforementioned area, is asked to contact PRP’s Special Victims Unit at 905-453-2121, ext. 3460, or online, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.