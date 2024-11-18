Suspects fled on foot after crashing vehicle into Mississauga jewelry store: police

Police are investigating after the driver of a vehicles crashed into a jewelry store in Mississauga on Nov. 18. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News Toronto)

Police are looking for the occupants of a vehicle who allegedly ran away after crashing into a jewelry store in central Mississauga late Monday afternoon.

The incident, which Peel Regional Police (PRP) said is being investigated as a collision, happened at a jewelry store at 488 Eglinton Ave. W. at Confederation Parkway.

Police said they were called to that area at 4:25 p.m.

No injuries have been reported.

The suspects’ vehicle remained at the scene, said police, who have not released any descriptions of the suspects at this point.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PRP or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

More details to come.