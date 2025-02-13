‘Abysmal conditions’: 5 puppies found in alleged Mississauga puppy mill

Peel police spokesperson Const. Tyler Bell-Morena provides an update on the animal cruelty investigation.

A Mississauga man has been arrested on animal cruelty charges for operating an alleged “puppy mill.”

Peel police say officers responded to a business near Dundas Street West and Mavis Road in Mississauga on Feb. 10, after receiving information about a possible puppy mill being run at the location.

They say officers found five puppies caged in a vehicle inside a garage. Inside the vehicle, the puppies were living in “abysmal conditions with urine and feces” and no suitable food or water, according to police.

Ersin Misirlisoy, 49, has been arrested and charged with causing unnecessary suffering to animals. The charges have not been tested in court.

Police say no other animals were found at the location and the puppies are now in the care of an animal shelter in Mississauga. They will remain there pending judicial outcome.

Anyone with additional information is asked to police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.