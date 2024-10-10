Cyclist struck by vehicle in Toronto sustains serious injuries: paramedics

A cyclist has sustained serious injuries after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in Toronto’s east end Thursday morning, paramedics say.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Lake Shore Boulevard and Logan Avenue just after 7 a.m. for reports of a collision.
Toronto Paramedic Services told CTV News that an adult male cyclist was transported to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver remained at the scene following the collision.
Police say one eastbound lane of Lake Shore Boulevard is closed as a result and drivers should expect delays.
