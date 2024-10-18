Toronto to swiftly 'limit activity' near Rogers Centre during Taylor Swift's 6 concerts

Taylor Swift performs at Wembley Stadium as part of her Eras Tour June 21, 2024, in London. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP, File)

Taylor Swift is coming to Toronto and the city is working to shake off its gridlock problems by implementing a “limited activity zone” around the Rogers Centre during the two-week period when she is scheduled to play six sold-out shows.

A city spokesperson said the zone will circle Rogers Centre and the neighbouring downtown areas to help mitigate traffic woes during the two-week period in mid-to-late-November.

Any planned work that requires a road occupation – from construction to filming – will be limited to certain off-peak hours on days where Swift is not performing, the city said.

This work will also require the city’s approval before any shovels hit the ground during this time. That said, emergency work will still be permitted.

“The Limited Activity Zone will help ensure maximum useability of roads, sidewalks and cycleways so residents and visiting Swifties can travel safely and efficiently throughout downtown during the concert period,” the statement reads.

New data from Destination Toronto estimates Swift’s sold-out performances next month could bring $282 million in economic impact with about 240,000 fans flocking to the concerts.

“I can’t wait until she comes here and drives economic growth,” Ontario Premier Doug Ford told reporters earlier this month. “She’s a brilliant business person and a musician. Boy excuse the pun, but what a rockstar she is coming here and creating more jobs.”

City council also voted to name a route after the singer, temporarily renaming the path from Rogers Centre to Nathan Phillips Square “Taylor Swift Way” in her honour while she’s in Toronto.

Swift will be performing six shows over the span of two weeks at Rogers Centre as part of her ‘Era’s Tour.’ The concerts are slated to perform Nov. 14 to 16 and Nov. 21 to 23.