Toronto police arrest 4 suspects after officers involved in collision with suspected stolen vehicle

A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

Four suspects have been arrested after Toronto police officers were involved in a collision with a suspected stolen vehicle in North York.

It happened just before 2:40 p.m. in the area of Brookbanks and Fenside drives, which is southeast of York Mills Road and the Don Valley Parkway.

Police said the suspect vehicle drove away after the collision. But, they said that officers found the vehicle and arrested the suspects after they tried running away.

No injuries were reported.

It is not clear what charges, if any, the suspects will face.

The investigation is ongoing