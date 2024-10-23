Are you going to see Taylor Swift in Toronto? How are you saving money? We want to hear from you

Taylor Swift fans from far and wide will head to Toronto next month to see the superstar perform a series of six sold out shows at the Rogers Centre.
The mega-successful ‘Era’s Tour’ – the first tour to cross the billion-dollar mark – is expected to inject $282 million into Toronto’s economy, according to data from Destination Toronto, with $152 million of that figure coming in the form of direct spending.
Swifties lucky enough to snag tickets to her sold-out shows already know all too well of the financial hit the Pennsylvania-born singer has on their wallets.
Currently, the cheapest seats listed for any of Swift’s six Toronto shows on ticket resale site StubHub are priced at more than $2,300.
Rooms at many downtown hotels, meanwhile, are listed for more than $1,000 a night in many cases.
