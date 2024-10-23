Are you going to see Taylor Swift in Toronto? How are you saving money? We want to hear from you

As Taylor Swift prepares to close out her Eras Tour era in the great white north, demand for tickets is through the roof and scammers are lying in wait. Swift performs at Wembley Stadium as part of her Eras Tour on Friday, June 21, 2024 in London. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Taylor Swift fans from far and wide will head to Toronto next month to see the superstar perform a series of six sold out shows at the Rogers Centre.

The mega-successful ‘Era’s Tour’ – the first tour to cross the billion-dollar mark – is expected to inject $282 million into Toronto’s economy, according to data from Destination Toronto, with $152 million of that figure coming in the form of direct spending.

Swifties lucky enough to snag tickets to her sold-out shows already know all too well of the financial hit the Pennsylvania-born singer has on their wallets.

Currently, the cheapest seats listed for any of Swift’s six Toronto shows on ticket resale site StubHub are priced at more than $2,300.

Rooms at many downtown hotels, meanwhile, are listed for more than $1,000 a night in many cases.

Are you one of the lucky ones attending Swift’s concerts in Toronto but find yourself spending a significant amount of money for the privilege? CP24 wants to hear from you. How much are you spending? Are you doing anything to save money? Or, are you attending a Taylor Swift concert outside of Toronto because it ended up being cheaper?

Share your story by emailing us at torontonews@bellmedia.ca with your name, general location and phone number in case we want to follow up. Your comments may be used in a CP24 story.