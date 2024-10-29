Suspects charged in COVID-19 vaccine database fraud investigation: OPP

An Ontario Provincial Police logo is shown in Barrie, Ont., on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged two suspects in connection with what they’re calling an “extensive” fraud investigation linked to a COVID-19 vaccine database.

In a news release issued Tuesday, police said their investigation revealed 150 falsified entries into the database.

The OPP’s Health Fraud Investigation Unit (HFIU) led the probe, which investigates criminal and provincial offences involving the payment and delivery of health-care services or products.

Little is known about the investigation itself, or how the two accused had access to the directory.

Waseem Razvi, 35, of Mississauga, and Trang Tran, 34, of Toronto, were each charged with mischief to computer data, unauthorized use of a computer, breach of public trust, forgery, and trafficking in a forged document.

It’s unclear when exactly the alleged incidents took place.

Both are no longer in police custody and are scheduled to appear in a Toronto courtroom on Dec. 19.