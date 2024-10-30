Toronto Zoo says beloved gorilla Charles has died after heart issues

The zoo says Charles died of natural causes. Western lowland gorillas are critically endangered and normally live between 30 and 40 years in the wild

A beloved gorilla who has lived at the Toronto Zoo for five decades died on Tuesday after experiencing “significant health issues” within the last week, staff confirmed Wednesday.

Charles, a 52-year-old Western lowland silverback gorilla, died on Tuesday afternoon after receiving a “presumptive diagnosis of heart failure” at the end of last week.

“Charles has been a revered member of your Toronto Zoo family since opening day in 1974, and has warmed the hearts of our community for 50 years,” the zoo said in a statement released Wednesday.

“He will be dearly missed, and his memory will continue to inspire those who knew him to continue the fight against the extinction of this incredible, critically endangered species.”

The zoo said staff first noticed that Charles “was not his usual self” at the end of last week as they noted changes in his behaviour, including decreased appetite and changes to his breathing.

“The Wildlife Health team made a presumptive diagnosis of heart failure, and in consultation with experts on the Great Ape Heart project, started him on cardiac medication. Over the weekend Charles rallied, his appetite returning and his interaction with his care staff improving,” the release read.

On Tuesday, staff said his condition “deteriorated suddenly” in the afternoon.

“A full post-mortem examination is underway and has already confirmed significant changes to his heart,” the news release continued.

The life expectancy of most Western lowland gorillas is between 30 and 40 years in the wild and the zoo previously said that Charles' advanced age is a “true testament” to the care he received.

According to the zoo, Western lowland gorillas are a critically endangered species, declining at a rate of 2.7 per cent each year due to poachers, disease, habitat loss and degradation.

The zoo said Charles, who weighed more than 195 kilograms, became “an unforgettable” part of any visit with his “wise gaze and “majestic” presence.

“His long life at the Zoo allowed us the unique opportunity to witness his extraordinary journey from a playful juvenile to a protective and wise leader, as he took on the role of silverback guiding his troop with grace and authority,” the release read.

“His days were filled with moments of joy, quiet reflection, and family bonds – a testament to the complex social lives gorillas share. His steady and strong presence will be deeply missed by the entire Zoo community.”

With files from CTV News Toronto’s Alex Arsenych