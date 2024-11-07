1 worker dead, 2 others seriously injured after pit collapses in North York

A worker is dead and two others are in hospital after a pit collapsed on them while repairing a sewer pipe in North York.

It happened at around 5:25 p.m., in the area of Bayview Avenue and Ruddington Drive, just north of Finch Avenue East.

Police said they were fixing a sewer pipe at the time.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday night, Toronto Fire Platoon Chief Chris Rowland said the workers were inspecting water pipes and had inserted a camera inside their excavation, which had not been shored.

“So, the weight of the soil, a chunk of it rolled off the back of the hole and collapsed on top of one of the workers and trapped two of the other ones,” Rowland said.

While crews had ladders, rope, and shovels to help with the rescue, Rowland said they had to dig by hand since most of the soil was directly on top of the workers.

“These guys were probably inside digging by hand for the better part of just over an hour to dig them out completely,” Rowland said.

Crews were only able to extricate two workers.

While Rowland could not provide an update on the patients, he confirmed the two had been transported to the hospital. Police said they are currently recovering at the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

“In my 38 years, I have never seen a danger like this.”

Police said the Ministry of Labour has taken over the investigation.