A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)

A pedestrian is dead after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in Scarborough Saturday night.

The collision occurred at Sheppard Avenue East and Silver Maple Gate, west of Warden Avenue, just after 5:30 p.m.

Police say the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Meanwhile, the driver of the vehicle remained, police say. The circumstances that led to the collision are not immediately clear.