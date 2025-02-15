What’s open and closed in the GTA on Family Day

Parents and children enjoy Family Day as they take to the ice on a home made ice rink in a city park in Toronto, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Here’s what you need to know about what’s open and closed in the GTA on Feb. 17, Family Day.

Tourist attractions

If you’re looking for something to do with the family, select tourist attractions will be open to the public.

The CN Tower, Ripley’s Aquarium, Casa Loma, the Hockey Hall of Fame and both the Toronto and High Park zoos will be open.

Riverdale Farm will also be open for the day, as well as the Allan Gardens and Centennial Park conservatories.

The Royal Ontario Museum will be operational on Feb. 17 from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and the Art Gallery of Ontario will also be open from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Distillery District is open as well on Family Day with retailer hours ranging from noon to 5:00 p.m.

Several activities at Treetop Trekking in Stouffville are being offered and Cineplex theatres will also be open with varying hours and showtimes.

Shopping malls

Most major shopping malls will be closed on Family Day. However, there are a few centres that will remain open on the holiday:

Toronto Eaton Centre, 220 Yonge St., from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Toronto Premium Outlets, 13850 Steeles Ave., from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Pacific Mall, 4300 Steeles Ave. E, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Vaughan Mills, 1 Bass Pro Mills Dr., from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Bramalea City Centre, 25 Peel Centre Dr., from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

CF Markville, 5000 Hwy. 7 E, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Grocery stores

Most major grocery chains will be closed on Family Day. However, there are a few places that will remain open on the holiday:

Loblaws, 60 Carlton St., from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Loblaws, 301 High Tech Rd., from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Loblaws, 200 Bullock Dr., from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Metro, 444 Yonge St., from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

FreshCo, 800 Steeles Ave. W, from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

FreshCo, 9580 McCowan Rd. N, from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

FreshCo, 12 Team Canada Dr., from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

FreshCo, 1430 Major Mackenzie Dr. E, from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Whole Foods, 87 Avenue Rd. (Yorkville), from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Select Walmarts will be open

Select Real Canadian Superstores will be open

Select Shopper’s Drug Mart locations will be open with special hours

Liquor stores

All LCBO and The Beer Store locations will be closed.

Wine Rack locations in Toronto will be open.

Transit

The TTC will operate on a Sunday/holiday schedule, with service starting at approximately 6 a.m.

GO Transit is adjusting its Family Day schedule due to over 30 cm of snow that is forecast for the weekend.

For Lakeshore West customers, GO trains that are normally scheduled to start or end at Oakville will not run. Trains will continue to run every 30 minutes between Union Station and Oakville GO. There is no change to regular service for customers between Bronte and Niagara Falls.

For Lakeshore East customers, GO train service will be modified to run every 30 minutes between Union Station and Oshawa GO.

All other lines will run on a Saturday schedule on Monday. The Stouffville and Barrie Lines are not expected to have any schedule changes and there are also no changes anticipated for the UP Express. Per normal schedules, there is no service on the Richmond Hill or Milton Lines on weekends.

For GO Bus customers, a regular Saturday schedule will run throughout the long weekend, however GO warns that delays may occur because of winter road conditions.

Garbage and recycling pickup

There will be no garbage, green bin, or recycling collection in Toronto on Mon. Feb. 17. Monday collection will take place on Tuesday, Tuesday collection will happen on Wednesday, and the rest of the week will remain unchanged.

All Transfer Stations and Drop-Off Depots will also be closed for Family Day.

Government services

Most municipal offices will be closed on Family Day, but emergency services won’t be affected.

All banks are closed.

Passport and Service Canada offices are closed on statutory holidays, including Family Day.

Post offices will also be closed.

Toronto Public Library branches will be closed for Family Day. Borrowed items can still be taken back and placed in return slots and online services, including eBooks and research databases, will still be available.