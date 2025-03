A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)

One woman suffered life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in the city’s east end on Wednesday night.

It happened near Danforth and Greenwood avenues at around 11:30 p.m.

Police said the woman made her own way to hospital after sustaining stab wounds.

Her injuries are considered to be life-threatening, police confirmed.

No information has been released on possible suspects.