Woman wanted in connection with downtown Toronto store robbery

Police are searching for a woman who allegedly assaulted two employees at a downtown Toronto store before running out with stolen property.

On March 19, police say they were called to a robbery at around 9:10 p.m. in the area of Bay and Dundas streets.

Officers say the accused walked into a store and put several items into a basket before leaving it at the front of the business. A store employee picked that basket up, police say, prompting the suspect to allegedly physically assault them to get it back.

Police say the suspect sprayed the staff with “an unknown substance” before fleeing the scene.

Police describe the suspect as a woman in her 20s with a slim build and black straight hair with front bangs. They add that she was last seen wearing a black zip-up hoodie, blue and white pajama pants and white shoes.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers anonymously.