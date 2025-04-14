1 dead, 2 injured following collision on Hwy. 401 in Scarborough

An aerial view of the vehicle that crashed into a guardrail on Hwy. 401. (CTV Toronto Chopper)

One person has died and two others, including a toddler, are injured following a collision on Highway 401 in Scarborough, provincial police say.

Police say they were called to the westbound collectors lanes at Meadowvale Road shortly after 10 a.m. on Monday after a vehicle struck a guardrail and rolled into a ditch.

The driver of the vehicle died at the scene while two passengers – a 78-year-old and a two-year-old – were rushed to a local trauma centre.

“They have been downgraded now to minor injuries,” OPP Const. Taylor Konkle told CP24 on Monday afternoon.

OPP’s collision reconstruction team are currently on scene investigating what might have caused the collision, by looking at factors like the traffic conditions, the weather, and the mechanical fitness of the car.

Konkle said the highway is still closed as of 2:45 p.m.

Toronto OPP are asking anyone with dash cam footage or information about the collision to contact them.