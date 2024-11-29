Richmond Hill man charged for allegedly committing indecent act

York Regional Police headquarters is seen in this undated photo. (CTV News)

A 36-year-old man has been charged for allegedly committing an indecent act at a Richmond Hill business earlier this year.

York Regional Police said a female victim attended the establishment located near Silver Linden Drive and High Tech Road, west of Bayview Avenue, on the evening of May 10 and saw a man standing “unusually” close to her.

“When the victim turned to face the male, he was observed with his genitals exposed while committing a sexual act,” police allege.

The victim fled immediately.On Friday, police announced that a suspect identified as Richmond Hill resident Irani Anaraki was arrested this week.

He has been charged with indecent count.

Investigators continue to ask anyone with information to contact them at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7241 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.1800222tips.com.