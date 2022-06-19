Toronto police are investigating three separate shootings in the city on Sunday afternoon that left one man dead and three others injured, including two teenagers.

Emergency crews were first called to 121 Humber Boulevard, near Weston Road and Black Creek Drive, at 2:42 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

Toronto police Const. Alex Li said officers located a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds. They were both rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

"It's concerning, especially with young people being shot," Li said.

He noted up to 15 shots were heard in the area.

"We have spoken already to numerous witnesses. As you can tell, it's a lot of apartments behind us and townhouse complexes. We want to thank the community residents for coming out and helping us out with initial information," he said.

"I want to reaffirm the fact that we have deployed all available resources in the area to keep the area safe."

TWO MORE SHOOTINGS

At around 4:17 p.m., Li said officers responded to another shooting on Amaranth Courth, south of the Allen Road and Lawrence Avenue West area.

When they arrived, officers located a man with a gunshot wound. Li said the victim was transported to the hospital via an emergency run.

He is in critical condition.

Minutes later, at 4:24 p.m., police were called to a third shooting more than two kilometres away on Lotherton Pathway, near Caledonia Road and Lawrence Avenue West.

Upon arrival, officers located a man without vital signs, Li said. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide investigators have not been called in to investigate this shooting.

"We have specialized units, our guns and gangs task force have been deployed, as well as our neighbourhood officers are in the area," Li said.

He noted that police do not yet have suspect information on the three shootings.

"It's tough any day, but especially on Father's Day, and many of us are fathers. And this hits home," Li said, calling the shootings "brazen."

"It's a cause for concern. But we want to reassure the community that we have all support that have been brought upon with us, with the Toronto Police as well as victim services to assist these families. And we will ensure that the community feels safe and supported during this time."

Later in the evening, police responded to another shooting in the area of McCowan Road and Milner Avenue. Four people were found with gunshot wounds and were taken to the hospital.