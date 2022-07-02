One person is dead, and seven others have been injured in a collision in downtown Toronto, police say.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Wellington Street and University Avenue on Friday around 11:45 p.m. for reports of a multi-vehicle crash and a pedestrian struck.

They arrived to locate several people with varying injuries, and police said one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Toronto paramedics said they transported a total of seven people to hospital with injuries ranging from minor to serious.

The circumstances leading up to the crash are unknown.

Police said a driver involved in the collision was later arrested for impaired driving.

Roads in the area are closed for investigation.