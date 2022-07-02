1 dead, 7 others taken to hospital after collision in downtown Toronto
A Toronto police cruiser is seen in North York on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)
Published Saturday, July 2, 2022 1:27AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, July 2, 2022 1:27AM EDT
One person is dead, and seven others have been injured in a collision in downtown Toronto, police say.
Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Wellington Street and University Avenue on Friday around 11:45 p.m. for reports of a multi-vehicle crash and a pedestrian struck.
They arrived to locate several people with varying injuries, and police said one person was pronounced dead at the scene.
Toronto paramedics said they transported a total of seven people to hospital with injuries ranging from minor to serious.
The circumstances leading up to the crash are unknown.
Police said a driver involved in the collision was later arrested for impaired driving.
Roads in the area are closed for investigation.