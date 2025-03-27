Ford says he spoke with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick about auto tariffs

Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks to the media at the Queen’s Park Legislature in Toronto, on Monday, March 10, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Premier Doug Ford says that he had a “very productive” conversation with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick on Wednesday night but received no assurances that any relief is coming from auto tariffs set to take effect next week.

The call took place just before 11 p.m. and lasted for upwards of 25 minutes, Ford told reporters at Queen’s Park.

During the phone call, Ford said that Lutnick outlined the contents of U.S. President Donald Trump’s executive order announced just hours before.

Ford said that Lutnick also claimed that a tariff on imported vehicles would not result in any plant closures, something the premier said he doesn’t personally believe.

“It was a very productive conversation last night but in saying all that we need to retaliate,” Ford said on Thursday. “I just got off the phone with the Prime Minister. He agrees 100 per cent we need to retaliate but both the Prime Minister and myself agree let’s not do this until April 2 and we see what is coming.”

The premier’s office has said that vehicles made up of at least 50 per cent U.S. parts will not be subject to the tariffs.

All other vehicles will face a reduced tariff of 12.5 per cent on the non-U.S. made components of those vehicles.

Speaking with reporters, Ford pointed out that many vehicles manufactured in Ontario are made up of more than 50 per cent U.S. made parts and would presumably be exempt from the tariffs, at least for now.

He said that he did ask Lutnick what other tariffs could be announced on April 2 but was told that he did not know.

The premier said that he plans to speak with Canadian CEOs of major automobile manufacturers on Monday to better understand the impact of the tariffs.

About 100,000 people work in Ontario’s auto industry.

“We have to work with them and make sure we do everything in our powers to keep these plants moving,” Ford said.