‘Unseasonably cool’ temperatures this week but warmer weather on the way for Easter weekend

Toronto could see chilly weather and even snow this week before the temperature climbs back to more seasonable daytime highs ahead of the Easter weekend.

CP24 meteorologist Bill Coulter said Toronto will see an “unseasonably cool” high of 9 C on Tuesday afternoon.

“Areas north of the city in midwestern and central Ontario will likely see bursts of wet flurries into Tuesday afternoon,” Coulter said Tuesday.

A high of 6 C in the forecast on Wednesday along with a chance of flurries.

“Wednesday will offer another day of cool breezes with a high well below the norm,” Coulter said.

By Thursday, sunshine and warmer temperatures return with Environment Canada calling for a high of 12 C.

The temperature will continue to climb Friday to a high of 16 C, but rain is in the forecast.

Saturday will bring cloudy skies and high of 14 C.

“The good news is sunshine will be back for those planning egg hunts and other kinds of outdoor fun,” Coulter said of the forecast for Easter Sunday.

Toronto is expected to see sunshine and a high of 11 C on Sunday.

Possible showers and a high of 12 C is on tap for Monday.