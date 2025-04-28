Driver runs away after multi-vehicle collision in Etobicoke, police say

Police investigate a multi-vehicle collision in Etobicoke on April 27. Officers say one vehicle was reportedly stolen. (CTV News Toronto/Jacob Estrin)

Police are investigating a multi-vehicle collision in Etobicoke, where they say one driver ran away from the scene.

Toronto police say they were called to the area of Kipling Avenue and Lakeshore Boulevard just before 8:50 p.m.

Officers say one vehicle collided into a building while another hit a pole. Police say multiple vehicles were involved but did not provide details about the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Police tell CP24 that one of the vehicles was reportedly stolen.

The extent of everyone’s injuries is unknown at this time.