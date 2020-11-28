A 52-year-old man is in serious condition after a single-vehicle crash on Highway 427 in Etobicoke.

Emergency crews were called to the highway’s southbound off-ramp to Eva Road around 4:45 p.m.

Police said a vehicle rolled over and an occupant was ejected.

A man was transported to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, Toronto paramedics said.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

The southbound off-ramp to Eva Road is blocked due to the collision.