Durham police say that alcohol was likely a factor in a serious collision between an e-bike and a car in Clarington late Friday night.

According to police, a black Suburu Impreza was headed eastbound on Taunton Road at around 10:20 p.m. when it pulled into the passing lane to overtake another eastbound vehicle. That’s when police say the Imprezza collided with the e-bike. Police say the male e-bike rider sustained an “extensive leg injury” and was taken to a Toronto-area hospital in serious condition.

The driver of the car, meanwhile, was not injured.

In a news release issued early Saturday morning, police said that investigators believe alcohol played a role in the collision.

It is not clear whether any charges have been laid or will be.