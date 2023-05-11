A number of American-owned chicken wing restaurants in Ontario have flown the coop.

A spokesperson for Buffalo Wild Wings told CTV News Toronto that it had made the “difficult decision” to close “a few” of its locations in the province.

It appears the franchises axed from the Ontario roster include those in Oakville, London, Ajax, Stoney Creek, and Vaughan.

“We thank our guests for supporting Buffalo Wild Wings, and we hope they will continue to dine with us at our five open locations in Ontario,” a spokesperson said in an email.

Buffalo Wild Wings did not specify the reasoning behind the seemingly abrupt closures, outside of saying it “routinely evaluates locations to serve out guests best.”

It’s unclear how many employees are affected by the decision.

The company started in Ohio back in 1982 as a casual dining and sports bar destination and has since expanded to over 1,000 locations worldwide.

Wing lovers in the GTA will know the brand for its long list of sauces, of which there are 23, according to the Buffalo Wild Wings website.

The five locations that remain in operation are located in Mississauga, Hamilton, Oshawa, Barrie, and Windsor, Ont.