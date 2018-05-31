

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A suspect is in custody after two males were stabbed east of Warden Woods Park in Scaroborough on Thursday afternoon, Toronto police say.

Authorities say they were called to Firvalley Court and Warden Avenue sometime around 3:30 p.m. Thursday for two reports of males who had been stabbed.

They arrived to find both victims suffering from upper body injuries.

One victim, described by paramedics as an adult male, was taken to a hospital trauma centre in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

A second victim was taken to hospital. The severity of their injuries was not disclosed.

A suspect was taken into custody a short time after police arrived at the scene.