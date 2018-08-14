

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A bill to cut the size of Toronto city council almost in half passed in the Ontario legislature on Tuesday afternoon.

The passing of Bill 5 comes after Premier Doug Ford announced on July 27 that his government would reduce the number of municipal wards from 47 to 25 in time for October’s election.

The bill also cancels regional chair elections in Peel, York, Niagara and Muskoka. The positions will revert to an appointment process that was in effect prior to 2016. This decision halted the campaigns of former PC party leader Patrick Brown in Peel Region and former Liberal cabinet minister Steven Del Duca in York Region.

The municipal election is scheduled to take place on October 22.

