

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A Brampton woman was dragged a short distance by a vehicle operated by thieves attempting to make off with two puppies, police allege.

At around 7:15 p.m. on Monday, investigators said, three men were in the area of Bovaird and Conestoga drives to meet a woman, who was attempting to sell two bulldog puppies.

“During the transaction, the victim discovered that the men were trying to steal the puppies and attempted to retrieve them,” police said in a news release issued on Tuesday.

The three men then allegedly assaulted the seller before fleeing in a 2017 white Hyundai with the Ontario licence plate CDWP 974.

The victim proceeded to follow the suspect vehicle, police said. Once it was stopped at a traffic light, the victim attempted to recover the puppies, but the suspects “accelerated away and dragged the victim for a short distance.”

In the news release, which included photos of the pooches, police said that they believe the suspects may be attempting to sell the puppies in the Toronto area.

No descriptions of any possible suspects have been released by investigators.

Officers are asking any potential buyers “to question the source of any animals they may be attempting to purchase.”

Anyone with further information regarding this investigation is asked to contact police at 905-453-3311, ext. 2233 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).