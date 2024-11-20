CFIA recalls raw pistachios sold in Ontario

The CFIA is recalling select Nutworks raw, whole pistachios due to possible Salmonella contamination. (CFIA)

Raw pistachios sold by Nutworks are being recalled in Ontario due to possible Salmonella contamination.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is urging those who purchased select Nutworks raw, whole pistachios not to consume the products.

The CFIA could not say specifically where the products were sold but said they were distributed within Ontario.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the recall, the CFIA said.

“Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased,” the agency said in an advisory on its website.

The nuts impacted by the recall were sold in 150 g packages with the UPC 803871 603801.

Lot codes include:

LOT: 24115063, with a best before date of 24-APR-2025

LOT: 24124013, with a best before date of 3-MAY-2025

LOT: 24150134, with a best before date of 29-MAY-2025

LOT: 24166010, with a best before date of 14-JUN-2025

LOT: 24178008, with a best before date of 26-JUN-2025

LOT: 24220072, with a best before date of 7-AUG-2025

LOT: 24243022, with a best before date of 30-AUG-2025

LOT: 24247163, with a best before date of 3-SEP-2025

LOT: 24289078, with a best before date of 15-OCT-2025