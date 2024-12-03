Canada again supports UN motion critical of Israel, citing two-state solution

Permanent Representative of Canada to the United Nations Bob Rae takes part in a bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Antonio Guterres, Secretary General of the United Nations, at United Nations headquarters, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

OTTAWA — Canada has again breached its years-long policy and voted in support of a United Nations motion critical of Israel, based on concerns about the viability of a two-state solution.

For years, Canada backed Israel in votes at the international body, but the federal Liberals changed that policy a year ago amid concerns over the latest Israel-Hamas war.

The motion voted on today reaffirms the illegality of Israeli settlements in occupied Palestinian territories and condemns the use of force against Palestinian civilians.

The motion calls out "terror against civilians on all sides" but does not name Hamas or any Palestinian militant group, drawing criticism from Israel advocates.

Canada's ambassador to the United Nations, Bob Rae, says the motion should have been more balanced, but Ottawa wanted to signal its concern that the status quo will not lead to an eventual Palestinian state living peacefully next to Israel.

Conservative foreign affairs critic Michael Chong decried today's vote as singling out Israel.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 3, 2024.

Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press