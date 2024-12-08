MP Jamil Jivani meets U.S. vice president-elect amid Trump's tariff threats

Leader of the Conservative Party Pierre Poilievre walks with new Member of Parliament for Durham Jamil Jivani as he takes his place in the House of Commons before Question Period, Monday, April 8, 2024 in Ottawa. A Conservative member of parliament has tapped a longtime friendship to connect with Donald Trump's inner circle as Canada prepares for the president-elect’s return to the White House next month amid threats of devastating tariffs. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

WASHINGTON — A Conservative member of Parliament met with Donald Trump’s second-in-command over the weekend as Canada prepares for the U.S. president-elect’s return to the White House next month amid threats of devastating tariffs.

Jamil Jivani said he had dinner with vice-president-elect JD Vance and British Conservative Opposition Leader Kemi Badenoch on Saturday in Arlington, Va., not far from Washington.

“The dinner was a good opportunity to catch up with my longtime friend, the vice president-elect, and also meet the new leader of the U.K. Conservative party,” Jivani, the MP for Durham, said Sunday in a phone interview.

“I think it’s pretty clear right now that for the good of Canada we need to be able to build strong relationships with our allies. I felt like the dinner we had was good for that purpose.”

A source with knowledge of the gathering said they discussed the importance of building strong relationships between all three countries. The source said Jivani invited the vice president-elect to come to Bowmanville, in his Ontario riding, in the new year.

Jivani expressed to Vance how “Canada is America’s best friend and ally, and a reliable trade and security partner,” the MP said in a follow-up emailed statement.

“I’ve shared feedback from Canadian businesses and workers, including those in my constituency, about the impact tariffs would have on our economy,” Jivani said.

“I have also expressed to him things that I have heard from constituents about the Canada-U.S. border and the need to work together to protect our collective security.”

Jivani has been friends with the U.S. senator for Ohio since they both attended Yale University. Jivani has written about their close relationship and spoke at Vance’s wedding.

Jivani shared a picture after Saturday’s dinner on social media, marking the first time he has publicly posted about meeting with his friend since the November election.

The display of cross-border camaraderie comes as Trump lobs tariff threats against America’s closest neighbours and ahead of a review of the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement.

A Team Canada approach was quickly formed following Trump’s first win in 2016, when the Republican promised to tear up the North American Free Trade Agreement and impose tariffs.

At that time, Trudeau reached out to former Tory prime minister Brian Mulroney to be an adviser. Former Conservative ministers Rona Ambrose and James Moore also joined the effort.

The Canadian approach has appeared less unified this time around. Provincial leaders, particularly Ontario Premier Doug Ford, have called on Ottawa to do more to avoid threatened duties.

Jivani confirmed that despite his close relationship with the incoming vice-president, he has not been contacted by anyone in the governing Liberals “in relation to things concerning the United States.” He also has not been contacted by anyone in the Ontario government.

Trudeau met with other federal party leaders after his unprecedented surprise dinner with Trump at the Republican’s Mar-a-Lago club in Florida. The prime minister asked the other leaders not to negotiate against Canada in public by saying things like the border is broken, and that they impart the message that Trump’s tariffs would harm the American economy, too.

But, in response, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said Trudeau had lost control of crucial government files, like the budget and the border, and put Canada in a weak position.

Poilievre said Sunday he could not speak to what his Conservative MP and the vice president-elect discussed because he was not at the dinner.

“Every single Conservative would tell every single American that a tariff on Canada is a bad idea,” Poilievre said. “We need to put Canada first and that’s what we will do. We will fight these tariffs from a position of strength.”

A general election must be held by October next year, but it could come sooner if the Liberals lose the confidence of the House. Whoever wins will be in charge of the 2026 review of the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement.

Polling has long shown the Conservatives leading against Trudeau’s governing Liberals.

Poilievre initially described the threatened duties as “unjustified.” He later criticized Trudeau for being weak.

Trudeau accused Poilievre of being unhelpful in his criticisms and said there’s a long-standing tradition of all political stripes pulling together when the country comes under threat.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2024.

Kelly Geraldine Malone, The Canadian Press