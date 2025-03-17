Orillia bakery backs down on Texas Donut renaming in order to continue tradition

Mariposa Market in Orillia, Ont. introduces a new 'The Grand Canuck Donut' on March 14, 2025.

An Orillia bakery that had announced it was rebranding an American-named donut to be more Canadian amid the ongoing U.S.-Canada tariff war has decided instead on a counterpart.

Staff at Mariposa Bakery took to social media last week to seek public opinion on renaming its signature ‘Texas Donut.’ The post noted two potential names in the running, the ‘Canada Is Not For Sale Donut’ and the ‘Not From Texas Donut.’

The post gained a lot of attention, with more than 1,800 various name suggestions from the public, including ‘The Great Canadian Donut,’ ‘We The North Donuts,’ ‘Dough Canada,’ and ‘The Mighty Canuck.’

But in the end, staff ultimately chose to keep the Texas Donut name, noting, “After considerable deliberation our donut bakers have decided not to rename our signature Texas Donuts.” The decision, posted on Facebook, continues, “Our bakers felt it unfair to deny our loyal customers this Mariposa Market tradition that over a million people from around the world have enjoyed over the years including our many friends in Texas.”

Instead, the bakery created a new, larger donut named ‘The Grand Canuck Donut.’

Several commenters supported the bakery’s decision to uphold tradition.

“I LOVE this!! Thank-you for making a decision that truly feels Canadian!” one person stated.

“As always, Canadians take the high road! A brilliant change! Well done Mariposa!” added another.

While some wrote of their frustration with the move.

“A bit of a cop out. Thought you were going to take a real Canadian stand here.,” one person posted.

“I was so proud when I heard you were changing the name! Disappointed now,” another noted.

“If you’re gonna keep the Texas donut, you should at least charge 25% more for it,” commented another local.

Tensions have mounted between the neighbouring countries since U.S. President Donald Trump first threatened to impose tariffs on Canadian goods, and repeatedly suggested Canada should become the 51st state.