

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Accused serial killer Bruce McArthur made a brief appearance in a Toronto courtroom this morning to continue his judicial pre-trial hearing.

McArthur's judicial pre-trial hearing was set over until January 16 at 9:30 a.m.

The 67-year-old is facing eight counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of Andrew Kinsman, Selim Esen, Majeed Kayhan, Soroush Mahmudi, Dean Lisowick, Skandaraj Navaratnam, Abdulbasir Faizi and Kirushna Kumar Kanagaratnam.

Many of the murdered men had ties to the city’s gay village and had previously been reported missing.

Their dismembered remains were discovered on a property on Mallory Crescent in Toronto where McArthur stored tools for his landscaping business.

The trial date for McArthur, who previously waived his right to a preliminary inquiry, is set to begin on Jan. 6, 2020.