

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Toronto ahead of the arrival of a winter storm that is expected to begin early Wednesday morning.

The weather agency says that snow will start falling early Wednesday and then intensify later in the afternoon. They say that the snow will then continue to fall throughout the night before tapering off early Thursday morning.

Total snowfall amounts of 15 to 25 centimetres are expected as part of the storm.

“Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions,” Environment Canada says in the snowfall warning. “Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas.”

Environment Canada is forecasting a high of 0 C on Wednesday, though the temperature is expected to drop to – 5 C by Wednesday night.