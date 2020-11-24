Police have now arrived at an Etobicoke restaurant that has vowed to flout provincial orders and open indoor dining amid a lockdown in Toronto.

On Monday, Toronto and Peel Region officially entered a 28-day lockdown, forcing restaurants to close their patios and keep indoor dining rooms shuttered.

Restaurants can still offer takeout and delivery during the lockdown.

But the owner of Adamson Barbecue, which has locations in both Etobicoke and Leaside, took to Instagram on Monday to confirm his plans to reopen despite the provincial restrictions.

”Why we are getting singled out and the big, multinational corporations are all essential,” Adam Skelly, the owner of Adamson Barbecue, said in a post on Instagram.

“Come on guys. Enough is enough. We're opening.”

He said the Etobicoke location will be open for dine-in service starting today and customers could be seen dining inside the restaurant shortly after it opened at 11 a.m.

City of Toronto spokesperson Brad Ross said enforcement action will be taken against anyone who refuses to comply with provincial orders.

“The City is aware of a restaurant promoting their opening in defiance of provincial orders. Should any business that is prohibited to open do so, it will be investigated and appropriate enforcement action will be taken,” he said in a statement to CP24.

Patrons were seen lining up in front of the restaurant on Tuesday morning and dozens of supporters have gathered outside.

Police were also spotted inside the restaurant shortly after it opened.

The city has not said what fine that restaurant may face but individuals who violate the province's emergency orders could face fines of anywhere from $750 to $100,000.

Bylaw officers, who were at the restaurant earlier today but have since left, would not provide comment to CP24.