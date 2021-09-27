An 18-year-old Conestoga College student from Etobicoke has been identified as Kitchener’s latest homicide victim, Waterloo Regional Police confirm.

At around 4:30 a.m. on Friday, police were called to the area of Paulander Drive in Kitchener for a report of an injured person.

When they arrived on scene, officers located a deceased male, later identified as 18-year-old Joshua Bennett, near a trail in the area, police said.

Conestoga College confirmed to CTV News Kitchener that Bennett was enrolled in the school’s Carpentry and Renovation Technical program.

“It is with great sadness that I share the news that a member of our Conestoga community was the victim of a homicide that occurred in Kitchener this past week,” Conestoga’s president John Tibbits said in a written statement published on the school’s website.

“Our thoughts are with Joshua’s family and friends, his classmates and teachers, and all who knew him. The Conestoga College flag will be lowered to half-mast on Monday, September 27 to recognize his passing. Counselling services are available to support students and employees during this difficult time.”

Police have not released any information on possible suspects but said members of the major crime and forensic identification units are investigating.

"This senseless death has no place in our community,” Bryan Larkin, the chief of the Waterloo Regional Police Service, said in a written statement on Saturday.

"I want to reassure the community that we have a dedicated team of highly skilled investigators who are working hard to find those responsible."

-With files from CTV News Kitchener