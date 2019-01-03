

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A man in his 20s and a woman in her 60s have died following a two-vehicle collision just west of Schomberg on Thursday night.

The crash happened on Highway 9 near 12th Concession at around 6 p.m.

The male victim, who was the sole occupant of a sedan, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both occupants of a pickup truck, two women in their 60s, were transported from the scene of the crash to hospital. One of the women succumbed to her injuries and the other is suffering from life-threatening injuries, Peel paramedics said.

No information on what could have led to the crash has been released.

Roads have been blocked off in the area as police conduct an investigation into the matter.