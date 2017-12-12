

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





Toronto police said the death of a woman in Malvern has been ruled a homicide.

Officers were called to the area of Empiringham Drive and Sewells Road at around 1:40 p.m. on Tuesday for a medical complaint.

Upon arrival at the scene, police said they located a woman without vital signs who was subsequently rushed to hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries.

Police said homicide investigators have taken over the case.

One man is in custody in connection with the investigation but he has not been formally charged.