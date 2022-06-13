Police in the Kawartha Lakes area say they’re “exhausting every resource” in an ongoing effort to locate a missing 11-year-old Lindsay boy with autism.

Speaking to reporters outside Kawartha Lakes Police Service Monday morning, Sgt. Deb Hagarty said Draven Graham was last seen on Sunday, June 12, at about 3 p.m., at his home in Lindsay, Ont. The boy resides on Queen Street, near the Scugog River, she said.

He is described as four-feet-10 inches tall with a slim build.

Draven, who was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and dark jogging pants, was not wearing any shoes and carried a white tablet.

Hagarty, who said there is no indication Draven has been abducted, told members of the media that since going missing he's been observed walking northbound on Colborne Street East, near Rivera Park.

The boy’s clothing has since been recovered in that area, she noted.

Police from several jurisdictions, including the OPP, along with volunteers searched overnight for Draven, whom Hagarty said has “limited verbal skills” and a “serious irritation” to touch. Searchers remain on foot and boat. They’re also using a drone, a helicopter, and police dogs.

“(Draven) likes to hide and is not likely to come out if called by name,” she said, adding one of the best ways for people to help is by doing a thorough search of their property.

Police are also asking anyone with video surveillance from that area to contact them.

Anyone who may have seen Draven Graham is asked to call Kawartha Lakes police at 705-324-5252.