The family of a 19-year-old man fatally shot earlier this month in broad daylight in downtown Hamilton is “praying for justice” for their loved one as they appeal to anyone with information about his murder to come forward.

On March 6, shortly before 1 p.m., Alexander Lee Circiumaru was walking alone on the sidewalk in front of 119 King St. W. near MacNab Street South when a male who had allegedly been waiting for him jumped out of a car and shot him several times, say police.

Investigators said that the suspect then returned to the vehicle and fled the scene westbound in the direction of King Street West and Queen Street North.

Circiumaru was rushed to the hospital, but was pronounced dead there a short time later. He is Hamilton’s second murder victim of the year.

In a statement, Circiumaru’s family members said that they have “no words” to describe their heartbreak at the loss of their loved one, but said that they remain hopeful that justice will prevail.

“The man who maliciously, with no care for human life, took our son Alexander Lee Circiumaru on 3-6-24 will be brought to justice,” the family wrote.

The Circiumaru’s went on to express their gratitude for all the support and prayers they’ve received during this difficult time, notably those who have come forward with information and a Good Samaritan who helped their son and brother by performing CPR in the moments after he was shot. They also thanked first responders, paramedics, police as well as those who paid their respects at the vigil and the staff at Donald V. Brown funeral home and the cemetery, where he is buried.

“We ask and beg anyone who knows anything, please come forward,” the family said.

“This is our son. His life was just beginning. Try, just try putting yourself in our shoes.”

The victim’s parents said that they do not want their son’s name to be forgotten.

“He was loving, kind, caring and had a good heart. He was a little brother, uncle, nephew, cousin and grandson. He will forever be in our hearts and missed,” they wrote in a letter shared by Hamilton Police Service.

“We love you to the moon and stars and infinity.”

Hamilton police, meanwhile, continue to investigate the murder, which they previously said is believed to be “targeted.”

Investigators said that they’ve now confirmed that the black Honda Civic believed to have been used by the alleged shooter has been recovered in the city’s east end. Police are crediting the public for their assistance in locating this vehicle.

They also “continue to investigate the movements of this vehicle around the city both before and after the shooting.”

Further, investigators said that that they have reviewed video footage from numerous cameras in the area in an attempt to identify the suspect(s) involved in this murder.

The suspect is described as a male who was last seen wearing black clothing with a hood over his head, gloves, and a face mask.

A photograph of this individual captured from cameras in the area has now been released.

Police have not released any details at this point about what could be the motive for the killing.

Police are asking anyone with information about the homicide to contact Det. Andrew Grant at 905-546-3874 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.